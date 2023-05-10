Huge Woot MacBook Sale Offers New and Refurbished M1 and M2 Machines From Just $550

If you're looking for a good-quality, long-lasting laptop, Apple MacBooks are hard to beat, but finding a good MacBook deal isn't always easy since Apple rarely offers discounts on its products directly. However, if you don't mind buying an open-box or refurbished model, Woot has several M1 and M2-powered MacBook models available that can save you huge amounts of cash. The sale is only available through May 16, though, and some configurations are likely to sell out well before that date.

The latest machine in the sale is the MacBook Air M2. It's our overall pick for the best laptop in 2023 and is available from $800 in this sale, down from a starting price of $1,200 brand new. It's thin and light with excellent battery life, and Apple's M2 chip makes it plenty powerful for most users.

If you're looking to maximize your screen size and want a powerhouse that can handle pretty much whatever you throw at it, the 2021 MacBook Pro is a solid option. It has a 16.2-inch screen and an Apple M1 Pro chip, plus extra ports like HDMI 2.0 and an SD card reader. It's available from $1,450 with a variety of configurations to choose from to suit your needs. And if you want to upgrade to a juiced-up 2021 MacBook Pro model sporting an M1 Max chip, there's one with 1TB of solid-state storage and 32GB of RAM available from $2,300.

For something a little more portable but similarly powerful, you can grab the slightly smaller 14.2-inch 2021 MacBook Pro. It's down as low as $1,350 right now, which may fit more easily into some budgets. It still comes packing an M1 Pro chip, a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, which is plenty for the average user, but other configurations are available if you need to up those specs.

And if you're in search of the lowest price, check out the previous-gen MacBook Air M1. Equipped with an M1 chip and a 13.3-inch screen, it's a good option for those who are often on the go. It offers a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, and you can snag one in space gray, silver or gold for just $550. And with cloud storage options available if you decide you need additional space, this is a great deal for anyone looking for a basic MacBook.

Be sure to note the condition of the machine you're buying, with various options available in today's sale. And check out Woot's guide to the terms it uses for its various refurbished and open-box products so you know exactly what to expect.