Huge Apple Sale at Best Buy Discounts Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and More This Weekend Only

You can save up to $400 on some of the best Apple devices around, but only for a limited time.

Apple lovers rejoice because Best Buy has just kicked off a huge sale on all things fruit company. You can get discounts iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and much more, so if you've been waiting to pick something up for yourself or ahead of Father's Day, now's a very good time to do so. 

While it's almost definitely a good idea to check out the Best Buy Apple sale in full for yourself, we're going to highlight a couple of the standout deals below. 

First up is one of the best iPad models of recent years, the 5th generation iPad Air. While it has just been released by a 2024 model, it still offers impressive processing speeds, excellent 11-inch display and a thin and light design that makes it easy to tote around on the daily. Not only $200 off right now, but also comes with three months free of Apple TV, Apple Fitness, Apple Music and four months of Apple Arcade. The extras here go a long way to making your first few months with it particularly enjoyable, and a good chance to test out some of the subscriptions available to you. 

If you need even more power, the M2 iPad Pro is available with up to $400 off. It has similarly been replaced by a 2024 iPad Pro model but it still provides ample processing ability and it's available in an even larger 12.9-inch size with a gorgeous mini-LED screen. 

It's also worth taking a look at some of the best MacBook options, including both the the M2 MacBook Air and new M3 MacBook Air at up to $150 off. Some of the discounts are exclusive to paying My Best Buy members, but anyone can score the previous-gen M2 model from $849. 

Other notable deals include AirPods Pro 2 for $190, $100 off select Apple Watch models, discounted Beats headphones and $20 off the HomePod Mini.

