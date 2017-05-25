  • CNET
Huffy Green Machine Mini for $20 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Huffy Green Machine Mini for $19.88. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $12. It can spin 180 degrees and features steel construction, dual stick steering, direct drive, and extra wide rear slick tires.

