Huffy 20" Green Machine RT Tricycle for $69 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Huffy 20" Green Machine RT Tricycle in Green for $69 with free shipping. That's $10 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $16.) It features dual-stick steering, an adjustable bucket seat, steel twin-tube motocross frame, 20" pneumatic front tire, and dual-action coaster brake and freewheel combination.
