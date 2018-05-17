Huffy 20" Green Machine RT Tricycle for $69 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Huffy Green Machine 20" Trike for $69 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $6.) Buy Now
Features
dual-stick steering
adjustable bucket seat
steel twin-tube motocross frame
dual-action coaster brake and freewheel combination
