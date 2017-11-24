Hubsan H507A WiFi Drone w/ 720p Camera for $60 + free s&h from China

TomTop offers the Hubsan H507A WiFi FPV Quadcopter Drone for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. It features a 720p camera, real-time FPV via WiFi, built-in GPS, follow-me mode, waypoint and point-of-interest functions, altitude hold, 1-key takeoff/landing, headless mode, 6-axis gyro, LED lights, TF card slot, remote control via mobile app, and rechargeable LiPo battery with up to nine minutes of flight time per charge.



Note: This item ships from China and requires 7 to 15 business days for delivery. The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily