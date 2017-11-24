Hubsan H507A WiFi Drone w/ 720p Camera for $60 + free s&h from China

TomTop offers the Hubsan H507A WiFi FPV Quadcopter Drone for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. It features a 720p camera, real-time FPV via WiFi, built-in GPS, follow-me mode, waypoint and point-of-interest functions, altitude hold, 1-key takeoff/landing, headless mode, 6-axis gyro, LED lights, TF card slot, remote control via mobile app, and rechargeable LiPo battery with up to nine minutes of flight time per charge.
Note: This item ships from China and requires 7 to 15 business days for delivery. The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!