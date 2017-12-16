HR SH5HD WiFi FPV Drone w/ 1080p Camera for $48...or less + free s&h from China

RCMoment offers the HR SH5HD 2.4GHz 4-Channel WiFi FPV Quadcopter Drone with 1080p Camera in several colors (Black pictured) for $55.99. Coupon code "HRSH5HD" cuts it to $47.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, excluding the below mention. It features a 1080p camera with FPV via WiFi, 6-axis gyro, headless mode, altitude hold, 1-key return, 2.4GHz remote control, and rechargeable LiPo battery with 8 to 10 minutes of flight time per charge. The remote control requires four AA batteries, not included.



Note: This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive. The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.



Don't mind waiting a little longer? Tomorrowhome via eBay offers it in White for $47.49 with free shipping. (This item ships from China and requires two to five weeks for delivery.)