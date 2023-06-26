HP Kicks Off Fourth of July Deals Early With Up to 67% Off Laptops, PCs and More

HP computers are powerful, versatile and designed for a wide range of needs and budgets, which is why they've earned spots on our lists of the best laptops, two-in-ones and desktops for 2023. And right now, you've got the opportunity to snag one at a serious discount. HP has kicked off its Fourth of July sale a little early this year, and is offering up to 67% off a huge selection of laptops, desktop PCs, gaming rigs and accessories sitewide. Plus, you can save an extra 20% on select HP, Hyper X and Poly accessories when you bundle them with a PC or monitor. There's no set expiration for this sale, but we'd recommend getting your order in before July 4 if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are dozens of different HP computers that you can snag for less right now, including some of our favorite models of 2023. The 13-inch HP Pavilion Aero is one of our overall favorite laptops on the market thanks to its premium feel and affordable price tag, and right now you can snag one for even less. This model comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535U processor as well as an AMD Radeon GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of built-in storage and a WUXGA display, and is currently $430 off, dropping the price down to $500.

Or, if you want something a little more versatile, you could opt for the HP Spectre x360. It was named our favorite two-in-one laptop for creatives, and features a stunning 16-inch 3K+ touchscreen display that rotates a full 360-degrees so it can double as a tablet. It's also equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and it comes with the HP MPP2.0 Tilt Pen stylus. It's on sale for $1,050 right now, saving you $650 compared to the usual price.

And laptops aren't the only thing on sale right now. If you need a new workstation for your home office, you could grab this HP Envy 34 all-in-one PC, which is one of our favorite desktops of 2023. It features powerful specs like 16GB of RAM, a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and a stunning 34-inch 5K built-in display that makes it easy to multitask. It also comes with a wireless HP keyboard and mouse so you've got everything you need to get to work right in the box. It's on sale for $1,450, which saves you $550 compared to the usual price.

And even if you're not in the market for a new computer, there are tons of accessories that you can snag on sale right now, including mice, keyboards, monitors, printers and even HP's Reverb G2 virtual reality headset. And you can check out our full roundups of all the best laptop and desktop PC deals for even more bargains.