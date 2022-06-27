HP Fourth of July Sale Offers Big Discounts on Laptops, Desktops, Monitors and More

Independence Day may be a week away but several retailers are already kicking off some great Fourth of July sales so you can start saving early. If you're in the market for a PC upgrade, HP's Fourth of July deals are well desktop and laptop machines as well as a whole host of essential peripherals and accessories. Plus, you can get an extra 5% or 10% off by using coupon codes 5JULY4HP or 10JULY4HP, respectively, at checkout. The former works on orders of $599 or more and the latter will take a chunk off orders totaling at least $1,099.

Those looking for a laptop offering decent bang for their buck should consider . It features an Intel Core i5 CPU, Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM. There's also a 512GB SSD inside which is great for a laptop in this price range. You could even spec up the machine with a beefier CPU or extra storage which would make it eligible for that extra 5% coupon code discount.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is also on sale after that 5% coupon code is applied. It made our list of best laptops as the top pick for under $1,000 so grabbing it for this little is something of a steal with its lightweight and eye-pleasing design, strong processing performance and long battery life.

If it's an updated gaming rig you're after, there are several HP Omen and Victus laptops and desktop machines on offer with plus extra savings where those coupon codes are eligible. These are complemented by the and also on sale at HP's site for a limited time.

View to see if HP has a deal for you that suits your needs and your budget. Be sure to use code 5JULY4HP at check out if your cart total comes to at least $599 for that extra 5% off, and swap the code to 10JULY4HP if your total hits $1,099 in order to get 10% off.