How to Increase Your Odds of Scoring a PS5 on Amazon

The PS5 has been one of the consoles for people to get their hands on. With a pandemic, worldwide chip shortages and more getting in the way of people buying the console, it's safe to say we haven't seen anything quite like it. But it might just be getting easier. People who want to pick up a PS5 of their own can now register on Amazon to be invited to buy one. It's important to remember that registering doesn't guarantee you a unit as Amazon has noted it won't be able to grant all requests. Either way, we're here to help you get the console you've been waiting for.

How to increase your odds of getting a PS5 on Amazon

1. Go to your desired PS5 console or bundle's Amazon listing

Right now, there are four different PS5 units available on Amazon. You've got both the digital and disc-drive consoles as well as a bundle for each. That bundle comes with a digital copy of one of this year's most popular PS5 games, Horizon: Forbidden West. If you want to try to save some money, go with one of the standalone consoles and wait until Black Friday in November -- it's likely to be discounted then along with many other PS5 titles.

- $400

- $450

-- $500

-- $550

2. Navigate to the "Add to Cart" section of the page

Where you'd normally see "Add to Cart" -- or most likely for the PS5, "Out of stock" -- there is now a "Request Invitation" button. Once pressed, you'll receive a message that you've registered for an invite.

CNET

3. Wait for your PS5 email from Amazon

If selected by Amazon, you'll receive an email from them with a link to buy a PS5. This email is not guaranteed as Amazon notes it will be unable to grant all requests.

4. Don't give up looking for PS5 stock in other places

If you've registered for an invite through Amazon, you're still not guaranteed to get a unit. That's why it's a good idea to look for stock in other places just in case. The best way to do that is to keep your eyes on CNET's PS5 restock tracker, which keeps you up to date on PS5 resupplies at all of the biggest retailers.

5. Buy your PS5

If selected by Amazon, you'll receive an email with a link. This buy link is good for 72 hours, so while you won't need to refresh your inbox every minute of the day, you will need to pay attention and act relatively quickly. Amazon will sort you through the process of purchasing a PS5 just like any normal Amazon checkout.