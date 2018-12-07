  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Hover Ball Electric Fan Powered Soccer Puck for $7 + free shipping

Hover Ball Electric Fan Powered Soccer Puck for $7 + free shipping

Published: 1 hour ago / Deal expires in 1 day from now / Buy Now
$7 Buy Now

As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers the Hover Ball Electric Fan Powered Soccer Puck for $6.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. It glides on any smooth surface, features LED lights, and is powered by three AAA batteries (included).

Note: You can also buy three or more for $5.99 each.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!