Hover Ball Electric Fan Powered Soccer Puck for $6 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers the Hover Ball Electric Fan Powered Soccer Puck for $6.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $6. It glides on any smooth surface, features LED lights, and is powered by three AAA batteries (included). Deal ends January 17.
Note: You can also buy three or more for $5.99 each.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!