Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Tower Shark Loop for $75 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Tower Shark Loop Racetrack Playset for $75 with free shipping. That's $25 off and the first deal we've seen for this latest edition of the Hot Wheels Garage. For ages 5-8, this garage parks over 90 cars and features a big air jump and being devoured by the Shark (really, a lesson that's never too early to learn).
