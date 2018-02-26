Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage Playset for $50 + pickup at Walmart

Available in-store only and with stock varying by location, Walmart offers the Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage Playset for $50. That's $50 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by about $88.) It stores over 140 cars and features a motorized elevator, gorilla, jet plane, side-by-side racetrack, drive up diner, police station, car wash, and four cars.