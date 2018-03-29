Hot Wheels RC Terrain Twister Vehicle for $20 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Hot Wheels Remote Control Terrain Twister Vehicle in several colors (Green pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It comes with a rechargeable battery and is suitable for use on any terrain.
