Hot Wheels City Shark Beach Battle Play Set for $20 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Hot Wheels City Shark Beach Battle Play Set for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Note: In-store pickup orders placed by December 23 at 4 pm local time are expected to be ready for pickup on Christmas Eve at most locations.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!