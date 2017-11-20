Hot Wheels Ai Mario Kart Edition Track Set for $86 + free shipping

Today only, Toys"R"Us offers the Hot Wheels Ai Intelligent Race System Mario Kart Special Edition Starter Track Set for $101.24. In cart the price falls to $86.05. With free shipping, that's $49 off and beats Toys"R"Us's advertised Black Friday price by $14. It features Mario and Yoshi smart cars, Mario-themed controllers, and authentic sounds, voices, and hazards from the Mario Kart video game series. Six AA and six AAA batteries are required, included.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!