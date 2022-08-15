Galaxy Z Flip 4 Preorder Quest 2: Still the Best Student Internet Discounts Best 55-Inch TV Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Nintendo Switch OLED Review Foldable iPhone? 41% Off 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV
Host Your Next Dinner Party for Less With 75% Off Williams Sonoma Cookware Today

Be the envy of all your friends with this affordable sale on hosting and cooking essentials.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Blue and white plates and a black roasting pan on a blue background
Williams Sonoma

When it comes to kitchenware, Williams Sonoma is one of those stores that does a fantastic job of selling items that work with any aesthetic. If you're looking to get a new set of dishes or cookware and need a nice discount, this Williams Sonoma clearance sale for up to 75% off should help you get everything you want for your kitchen.

See at Williams Sonoma

While you might think this sale is super expensive, depending on the product (how about this $2,240 Laguiole horn flatware set?), it's quite the opposite. There are plenty of must-haves during this offer, including this Williams Sonoma exclusive splatter ceramic Italian hand-glazed dinnerware collection starting at $52. There's also this black wood round cheese board starting at $17 that will make your cheese and meat pop on this dark canvas.

If you're the kind of person who won't pass up cooking your food in nice pots and pans, check out this Williams Sonoma Signature thermo-clad brushed stainless-steel essential pan for $90 (save $90). And for the sweet-toothed Star Wars fan, you won't want to miss this Disney R2D2 cookie jar for $50 (save $30).

It's not clear when this sale will end, so if you want to save on quality home goods take advantage of this deal while you still can.

