HomePod 2 Price Plummets to New Record Low With $125 Off

The Apple HomePod is one of the best smart speakers on the market, especially if you're looking for a great sound in a good-looking package. The second-gen HomePod is the latest in the lineup, but at $300 it's also an expensive buy. However, Verizon can help with that if you take advantage of this rare HomePod deal. Order now and you'll pay just $175 for your new smart speaker if you choose the black version, although the white one is unfortunately still being sold at the original price. We don't know how long this deal is going to last, but we can't imagine that it will be for long.

The Apple HomePod sports smart features thanks to the built-in Siri voice assistant, and you can of course interact with all of your HomeKit smart home appliances and accessories using just your voice. You can pair a couple of HomePods to create a stereo pair, and whole home audio is available for those who have rooms full of these things.

Other notable features include a high-excursion 4-inch woofer for a deep, rich sound that's dynamically tuned to make sure it makes the best of its surroundings given the audio being played. The result is crisp audio that sounds great no matter where you are. And because Apple's always updating its HomePod software, more features are likely to arrive as the months and years roll on.

