Home Security Father's Day Deals: Cove, Ring and Other Top Home Systems

Shopping for an ideal Father's Day gift or looking for a way to spend a Father's Day gift card? Home security is one of our favorite options for dads that are hard to shop for, and this year has several interesting deals to choose from. Here are our favorites for the fathers who have everything (worth protecting).

Cove's 70% off Father's Day sale

Cove kits offer basic to complex systems with plenty of options to customize.

Cove comes in strong with a 70% off deal that's even more remarkable than its Memorial Day discounts. Purchase a compatible Cove system as a first-time user, and you can receive 70% off the purchase and a free HD camera. That puts Cove in line for some of the most affordable home security systems that still offer reliable protection.

Ring Father's Day savings up to $50 on cams and doorbells

Ring's Stick Up Cam is an excellent battery option. Ring/CNET

Ring's Father's Day offerings include a variety of its doorbell and cam models, ideal for the dad who wants an extra pair of eyes outdoors or on a vulnerable spot in the home. That includes saving $40 on the 2nd-gen video doorbell, or $30 on the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, among many others.

These deals are more affordable than a whole home system but still give fathers the option of motion detection, two-way audio, and plenty of other useful features. Ring's battery options are especially versatile.

SimpliSafe's 20% dad deal

A SimpliSafe home system. Simplisafe/CNET

SimpliSafe is currently offering a 20% deal for any new security system. That's not as high as Cove, but SimpliSafe tends to price its products more affordably at the beginning, and this deal applies to all kits including starter options like The Essentials, which is ideal for a standard residential house or townhome. You do have to sign up for a Fast Protect subscription to get this deal, but SimpliSafe throws in a free indoor camera as well, making this a good choice for dads who want to adopt home security tech for the first.

Note that SimpliSafe's systems are DIY and easy to install with adhesive options, but you can also opt for professional installation. Subscriptions include advanced AI-assisted guard monitoring, too.

Eufy's bundle discounts and free lights

Eufy's floodlight cam is excellent for the amount of brightness. Eufy

Eufy is focusing on bundles for Father's Day, offering deals like $55 off its SoloCam S340 2-pack, or $370 off its 4-cam S330 array. It's also offering deals on smart locks and floodlight cams paired with the Eufy HomeBase for easier management and more local video storage, which means dads can skip subscriptions and save more. Spend as much as $800, and Eufy is throwing in a free outdoor smart light string for lighting up the backyard or decorating for the holidays.

For more options, take a visit to our guides for the best outdoor home security cameras, and the best wireless cams that you can place nearly anyway. Find even more deals at our home security deals roundup, too!