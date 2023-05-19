Final Day to Save on Plants, Grills, Paint and More at Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day weekend may be winding down, but it's not too late to take advantage of tons of great holiday weekend deals. Home Depot is still offering a variety of discounts across nearly all the products on the company's site. Whether you're looking to boost your landscaping with some new mulch or want to paint a room, there's a good chance you'll find all the gear you need for less at this sale.

Just be sure to get your orders in soon as Home Depot's sale expires at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight.

Many of these deals are available both in-store and online, though inventory will differ based on location. You can check online to see if something is available in a store near you -- if not you can order it online. When you purchase online, you usually have the option of picking up at the store for free, or you can choose home delivery, which often comes with a shipping cost.

Paint sales at Home Depot

Tool sales at Home Depot

Lawn care deals at Home Depot

Patio furniture deals at Home Depot

Grill deals at Home Depot

Looking for more Home Depot discounts? CNET has the current best Home Depot coupons and promo code offers, updated and verified daily.