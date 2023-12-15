Holiday Deals and Great Gift Ideas From CNET Editors

The holidays are inching nearer, and if you're still trying to figure out what to give your loved ones, we've got you covered. CNET editors have come together to share our favorite products -- ones we're gifting and adding to our own Christmas lists this year. Of course, the iPad is on our list, along with a Roku streaming stick and so much more.

We've included a slew of our favorites below, with special attention paid to picks that were popular among our readers in November and, in most cases, are still deeply discounted. In fact, many of these products still have their Black Friday prices attached. If these gifts don't stand out to you, check out our lists of best gifts for those who already have it all and best Christmas gift ideas.

Sony/CNET PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: $500 Can't decide between the PS5 Slim or an Xbox? According to CNET's David Katzmaier, it all comes down to the controllers: "The PS5 controllers are smoother, feel more solid in my hands and the haptic feedback is lightyears better." Plus, at this discounted price, you're basically getting the Spider-Man 2 game free. $500 at Target

Bambu Lab/EcoFlow/CNET Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer: $699 Looking to splurge this holiday season? Searching for a gift someone doesn't already have? This highly recommended Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer might be what you need. "The speed at which it prints, coupled with the fantastic quality, make it a force to be reckoned with," CNET's James Bricknell said. $699 at Bambu Lab

Roku Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $39 Save $11 For anyone looking to cut ties with cable, the Roku 4K streaming stick is a great gift option. It comes with streaming apps already built in, so all you have to do is sign in. CNET's Arielle Burton uses it to listen to music on Spotify and binge-watch cooking shows. You can even plug this little gadget into projectors for movie nights. $39 at Amazon

Hoto/CNET Hoto electric screwdriver: $60 Save $20 If you know someone who's constantly working on things around the house, this nifty Hoto electric screwdriver could be the gift that saves them time. This all-in-one screwdriver comes with 12 easy-to-change magnetic bits. CNET's Adrian Marlow has one and says it's well worth it to switch your manual screwdriver over to an electric model. $60 at Amazon