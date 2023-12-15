Holiday Deals and Great Gift Ideas From CNET Editors
We're recommending a slew of our favorite products for gifting someone (or yourself) this holiday season.
The holidays are inching nearer, and if you're still trying to figure out what to give your loved ones, we've got you covered. CNET editors have come together to share our favorite products -- ones we're gifting and adding to our own Christmas lists this year. Of course, the iPad is on our list, along with a Roku streaming stick and so much more.
We've included a slew of our favorites below, with special attention paid to picks that were popular among our readers in November and, in most cases, are still deeply discounted. In fact, many of these products still have their Black Friday prices attached. If these gifts don't stand out to you, check out our lists of best gifts for those who already have it all and best Christmas gift ideas.
If you've been thinking about buying an iPad, this is the perfect time of year to grab one on sale. At $250 from Best Buy, this 9th-gen iPad is hard to pass up -- and it's the gift that keeps on giving when you need to entertain a 5-year-old on a trip (just ask CNET's James Bricknell).
Can't decide between the PS5 Slim or an Xbox? According to CNET's David Katzmaier, it all comes down to the controllers: "The PS5 controllers are smoother, feel more solid in my hands and the haptic feedback is lightyears better." Plus, at this discounted price, you're basically getting the Spider-Man 2 game free.
If you're looking for a small portable speaker with big sound, the Bose SoundLink Flex is the way to go. "It sounds way better than it has any business being capable of for how small it is," CNET's John Puterbaugh says. As an owner of the SoundLink Flex, I second that statement.
If you're shopping for a turntable as a gift this year, CNET's Mary-Elizabeth Combs has already done the research for you and recommends the Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT. "I take comfort in knowing that I can spin my favorite LPs and I won't have to worry about my turntable inflicting damage on my records," she said.
Looking to splurge this holiday season? Searching for a gift someone doesn't already have? This highly recommended Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer might be what you need. "The speed at which it prints, coupled with the fantastic quality, make it a force to be reckoned with," CNET's James Bricknell said.
If your kids need new glasses and you've still got some FSA money you need to spend, head over to Zenni and take advantage of its buy one, get one 25% off deal. As CNET's Peter Butler said, "It's essential for me to replace glasses without decimating my budget, which is why I've been a big fan of discount eyeglasses provider Zenni Optical for many years."
The Vizio V-series sound bar is the perfect gift for movie lovers looking for a theater-like experience. CNET's Arielle Burton said she loves this sound bar because it's lightweight and packs a strong punch for such a slim device. As an owner of this sound bar, I couldn't agree more.
Anyone who owns a car needs this nifty Powrun P-ONE jump starter, which is nearly 50% off right now. CNET's Katelyn Chedraoui swears by it, calling it an "idiot-proof" jump starter that "gets your car battery running again without another car or anyone's help."
If you know someone who doesn't own an air fryer, do them a favor and give them this Ninja Foodi 8-quart air fryer. CNET's James Bricknell, who feeds a large family, says this one "makes meal times hassle-free, or as hassle-free as feeding six can be."
For anyone looking to cut ties with cable, the Roku 4K streaming stick is a great gift option. It comes with streaming apps already built in, so all you have to do is sign in. CNET's Arielle Burton uses it to listen to music on Spotify and binge-watch cooking shows. You can even plug this little gadget into projectors for movie nights.
If you know someone who's constantly working on things around the house, this nifty Hoto electric screwdriver could be the gift that saves them time. This all-in-one screwdriver comes with 12 easy-to-change magnetic bits. CNET's Adrian Marlow has one and says it's well worth it to switch your manual screwdriver over to an electric model.
The Lomi composter is a perfect gift for the recycler in your life and it's nearly half price (with a subscription) right now. After using the composter, CNET's David Watsky said it was shocking to see all the food scraps he had previously been sending to the landfill.
Buying a gift for the gamer in your life? This Xbox Series S comes with an extra wireless controller and a three-month game pass. Here's what CNET's Zach McAuliffe has to say about it: "The Series S has enough power to handle my streaming needs and play the latest games, without any hiccups or graphical issues."
Also, if you're looking to upgrade to the Xbox Series X, it's marked down to $400.
