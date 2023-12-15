X
Holiday Deals and Great Gift Ideas From CNET Editors

We're recommending a slew of our favorite products for gifting someone (or yourself) this holiday season.

The holidays are inching nearer, and if you're still trying to figure out what to give your loved ones, we've got you covered. CNET editors have come together to share our favorite products -- ones we're gifting and adding to our own Christmas lists this year. Of course, the iPad is on our list, along with a Roku streaming stick and so much more. 

We've included a slew of our favorites below, with special attention paid to picks that were popular among our readers in November and, in most cases, are still deeply discounted. In fact, many of these products still have their Black Friday prices attached. If these gifts don't stand out to you, check out our lists of best gifts for those who already have it all and best Christmas gift ideas.

Apple iPad 2021 10.2-inch
Apple/CNET

Apple iPad (9th gen): $250

Save $80

If you've been thinking about buying an iPad, this is the perfect time of year to grab one on sale. At $250 from Best Buy, this 9th-gen iPad is hard to pass up -- and it's the gift that keeps on giving when you need to entertain a 5-year-old on a trip (just ask CNET's James Bricknell).  

$250 at Best Buy
The original PlayStation 5 console featuring Spider-Man 2 and the DualSense controller are displayed against a blue background.
Sony/CNET

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: $500

Can't decide between the PS5 Slim or an Xbox? According to CNET's David Katzmaier, it all comes down to the controllers: "The PS5 controllers are smoother, feel more solid in my hands and the haptic feedback is lightyears better." Plus, at this discounted price, you're basically getting the Spider-Man 2 game free. 

$500 at Target
A green Bose Bluetooth speaker against a teal background.
Bose/CNET

Bose SoundLink Flex speaker: $119

Save $30

If you're looking for a small portable speaker with big sound, the Bose SoundLink Flex is the way to go. "It sounds way better than it has any business being capable of for how small it is," CNET's John Puterbaugh says. As an owner of the SoundLink Flex, I second that statement. 

$119 at Bose
Black Audio Technica turntable
Audio-Technica

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT: $299

Save $30

If you're shopping for a turntable as a gift this year, CNET's Mary-Elizabeth Combs has already done the research for you and recommends the Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT. "I take comfort in knowing that I can spin my favorite LPs and I won't have to worry about my turntable inflicting damage on my records," she said.

$299 at Amazon$299 at B&H Photo-Video$299 at Crutchfield
p1s 3D printer on a blue background
Bambu Lab/EcoFlow/CNET

Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer: $699

Looking to splurge this holiday season? Searching for a gift someone doesn't already have? This highly recommended Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer might be what you need. "The speed at which it prints, coupled with the fantastic quality, make it a force to be reckoned with," CNET's James Bricknell said.

$699 at Bambu Lab
Zenni Optical frames on green background
Zenni/CNET

Zenni eyeglasses: buy one, get one 25% off

If your kids need new glasses and you've still got some FSA money you need to spend, head over to Zenni and take advantage of its buy one, get one 25% off deal. As CNET's Peter Butler said, "It's essential for me to replace glasses without decimating my budget, which is why I've been a big fan of discount eyeglasses provider Zenni Optical for many years."

See at Zenni Optical
sound-bar-home-speaker-720
James Martin/CNET

Vizio V-series sound bar: $140

Save $20

The Vizio V-series sound bar is the perfect gift for movie lovers looking for a theater-like experience. CNET's Arielle Burton said she loves this sound bar because it's lightweight and packs a strong punch for such a slim device. As an owner of this sound bar, I couldn't agree more.

$140 at Amazon$178 at Walmart$140 at Best Buy
car jump starter battery pack with mini jumper cables on blue background
Amazon/CNET

Powrun P-ONE car jump starter: $60

Save $50

Anyone who owns a car needs this nifty Powrun P-ONE jump starter, which is nearly 50% off right now. CNET's Katelyn Chedraoui swears by it, calling it an "idiot-proof" jump starter that "gets your car battery running again without another car or anyone's help." 

$60 at Amazon
Ninja Foodi 8 quart on a green background
Ninja

Ninja Foodi 8-quart air fryer: $160

Save $40

If you know someone who doesn't own an air fryer, do them a favor and give them this Ninja Foodi 8-quart air fryer. CNET's James Bricknell, who feeds a large family, says this one "makes meal times hassle-free, or as hassle-free as feeding six can be."

$160 at Amazon$160 at Best Buy$160 at Target
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $39

Save $11

For anyone looking to cut ties with cable, the Roku 4K streaming stick is a great gift option. It comes with streaming apps already built in, so all you have to do is sign in. CNET's Arielle Burton uses it to listen to music on Spotify and binge-watch cooking shows. You can even plug this little gadget into projectors for movie nights. 

$39 at Amazon
THe Hoto Nex O1 Pro electric screwdriver with steel long bits is displayed against a yellow background.
Hoto/CNET

Hoto electric screwdriver: $60

Save $20

If you know someone who's constantly working on things around the house, this nifty Hoto electric screwdriver could be the gift that saves them time. This all-in-one screwdriver comes with 12 easy-to-change magnetic bits. CNET's Adrian Marlow has one and says it's well worth it to switch your manual screwdriver over to an electric model.

$60 at Amazon
A white Lomi Classic electric composter against an orange background.
Lomi/CNET

Lomi Composter: $279

Save $220

The Lomi composter is a perfect gift for the recycler in your life and it's nearly half price (with a subscription) right now. After using the composter, CNET's David Watsky said it was shocking to see all the food scraps he had previously been sending to the landfill. 

$279 at Lomi
Xbox Series S with two controllers
Microsoft/CNET

Xbox Series S bundle: $290

Save $80

Buying a gift for the gamer in your life? This Xbox Series S comes with an extra wireless controller and a three-month game pass. Here's what CNET's Zach McAuliffe has to say about it: "The Series S has enough power to handle my streaming needs and play the latest games, without any hiccups or graphical issues."

Also, if you're looking to upgrade to the Xbox Series X, it's marked down to $400

$290 at Walmart
