Hit Your Wellness Goals With Up to 50% Off Amazon Halo Devices

Are you looking for a way to track your routine in the year ahead so that you can take better care of yourself? There are a lot of fitness tracker options out there. Fitbit may dominate the market, but Amazon has its own line of fitness tracking devices that offer a lot of great features. If you want to meet your wellness and fitness goals, they can help -- both the Halo Band and the Halo View offer ways to keep track of your activities so you can get a solid picture of your overall health.

Right now Amazon-branded and devices are discounted by up to 50%, with , so that you can find a comfortable device that fits your style and your needs. This offer expires tonight, Jan. 26, so read on to find out more about Amazon's fitness trackers and get your order in soon if you want to take advantage of these deals.

The Halo Band is a simple fitness tracker that will keep up with your steps, heart rate and sleep. It has a fabric band over the capsule and it lacks a display, though it does include a microphone so that you can access certain features. It's ideal for people who want something that is both convenient and distraction-free. It comes with six months of Halo membership, which will auto-renew if you don't cancel (but for the most benefits, you'll likely want to continue your subscription). This device normally lists for $70, and with today's discount you can get it for just $35, a 50% savings.

On the other hand, if you want to see your metrics at a glance, the Halo View features a color touchscreen and can sync with your phone, allowing you to get notifications right on your wrist. It boasts many other great features, too, including blood oxygen level readings, and it keeps up with your activity points. It's discounted by $30 right now, meaning you'll pay just $50. You'll also receive a 12-month Halo membership with purchase that will automatically renew.

Halo memberships cost $4 a month once your trial ends, but it can help you unlock all of the potential of these nifty devices. On-demand workouts from Orangetheory, Sweat and Aaptiv are just the beginning -- there's also daily mediations, nutrition support with recipes from brands including WW and Whole Foods, along with many other assets geared toward helping you to live your healthiest life. Not only will you be able to count steps or track workouts, but you'll also be able to track your intensity level, observe your sedentary time, analyze your tone of voice and get a body composition analysis that's more thorough than traditional body mass index readings.