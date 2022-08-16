Hit Your Wellness Goals With Amazon Halo Devices While They're Up to 45% Off

Are you looking for a way to track your habits so that you can take better care of yourself? There are a lot of fitness tracker options out there. Brands like Fitbit may dominate the market, but Amazon has its own line of fitness tracking devices that offer a lot of great features. If you want to meet your wellness and fitness goals, they can help -- both the Halo Band and the Halo View offer ways to keep track of your activities so you can get a solid picture of your overall health.

Right now Amazon-branded and devices are discounted by up to 45%, with , so that you can find a comfortable device that also fits your style and your needs. Read on to find out more about this limited time offer.

The Halo Band is a simple fitness tracker that will keep up with your steps, heart rate and sleep. It has a fabric band over the capsule and it lacks a display screen, however it does include a microphone so that you can access certain features. It's ideal for people who want something that is both convenient and distraction-free. It comes with six months of Halo membership, which will auto-renew if you do not cancel (but for the most benefits, you'll likely want to continue your subscription). Normally $100, you can get it for $55 today, a 45% savings.

On the other hand, if you're wanting to see your metrics at a glance, the Halo View features a color touch-display and can even sync with your phone, allowing you to get notifications right on your wrist. It boasts many other great features, too, including blood oxygen level readings, and it keeps up with your activity points. It's discounted by $30 right now, meaning you'll pay just $50. You'll also receive a 12-month Halo membership with purchase that will automatically renew.

Halo memberships cost $4 a month once your trial ends, but it can help you unlock all of the potential of these nifty devices. On-demand workouts from Orangetheory, Sweat and Aaptiv are just the beginning -- there's also daily mediations, nutrition support with recipes from brands including WW and Whole Foods, along with many other assets geared toward helping you to live your healthiest life. Not only will you be able to count steps or track workouts, but you'll also be able to track your intensity level, observe your sedentary time, analyze your tone of voice and get a body composition analysis that's more thorough than traditional BMI readings.