  • CNET
  • Deals
  • High Velocity Folding Slingshot for $3 + free shipping

High Velocity Folding Slingshot for $3 + free shipping

Published: 7 minutes ago / Deal expires in 1 day from now / Buy Now
$3 Buy Now

As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers this High Velocity Folding Slingshot for $3.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $2. It features a rubber forearm brace and leather ammo pocket. Deal ends December 28.

Note: You can also buy two for $5.98 with free shipping ($2.99 each).

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!