Hidden Apple Watch SE Deal at Amazon Saves You Up to $49

If you missed out on your opportunity to snag an Apple Watch SE deal during Prime Day, Amazon is giving you another opportunity to save on one right now. Today's deal drops the 40mm Apple Watch SE , just $10 more than its Prime Day price, making now a great time to try one out. The discount comes courtesy of a direct $30 price drop plus another $19 off at checkout so don't be fooled by the $249 list price at first glance. Similar stacked discounts are available across various Apple Watch SE configurations so it's well worth taking a look to see if the model you prefer is on sale.

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's midrange smartwatch, offering just the essential activity-tracking and notification features while eschewing the bells and whistles of the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Series 7. It's a huge leap over the entry-level Apple Watch Series 3 -- a device that won't get the next watchOS 9 software update this fall -- thanks to its larger screen, more modern processor and improved array of sensors. At just $10 more than the starting price of the Series 3 with today's deal, it's a total no-brainer to pick the Apple Watch SE.

In her Apple Watch SE review last year, CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana said, "After wearing both the Series 6 and the SE for two weeks, I soon realized the SE did everything I needed." Today's offer is one of the best Apple Watch deals available right now alongside various refurbished models on sale at Woot.