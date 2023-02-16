Here's a Rare Chance to Save on the Nintendo Switch OLED -- While Supplies Last

Update: This deal has sold out.

If you've been holding our for a price drop on the Nintendo Switch OLED model, your patience is being rewarded today with Woot . Usually, Nintendo Switch deals consist of accessory bundles or free gift cards, but today's deal offers a rare chance to make a direct saving on the hardware itself. You'll have to be quick if you want in on the deal, though, with similar discounts on Pokemon and Animal Crossing-themed consoles having already sold out this morning.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now and our top pick when it comes to handheld game consoles. It has a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models, with a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colors and greater contrast. The device also has a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage.

Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade your current device or are buying a console as a gift, this deal makes it more affordable. And unlike a lot of Woot deals, the console is offered brand new with a full Nintendo warranty.