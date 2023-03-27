7 Exercise Tips How to Stream 'Rabbit Hole' Roblox's AI Efforts 9 Household Items You're Not Cleaning Enough Better Sound on FaceTime Calls 'X-Ray Vision' for AR 9 Signs You Need Glasses When Your Tax Refund Will Arrive
Here's a Rare Chance to Save $40 on the Nintendo Switch OLED -- While Supplies Last

Deal of the day: Woot is taking a big chunk off the newest Switch model for a limited time.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram
Nintendo Switch OLED: $310

Save $40

The latest and greatest Nintendo Switch model is seeing a rare saving today at Woot. We expect this deal won't hang around for long, though, so don't miss it. 

$310 at Woot

If you've been holding our for a price drop on the Nintendo Switch OLED model, your patience is being rewarded today as Woot's discounted the console by $40. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet-themed console is also available for $350

Nintendo Switch deals usually consist of accessory bundles or free gift cards, but today's deal offers a rare chance to make a direct saving on the hardware itself. You'll have to be quick if you want in on the deal, though, as similar sales in the past have sold out within hours.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now and our top pick when it comes to handheld game consoles. It has a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models, with a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colors and greater contrast. The device also has a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage.

Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade your current device or are buying a console as a gift, this deal makes it more affordable. And unlike a lot of Woot deals, the console is offered brand new with a full Nintendo warranty.

