Hello Kitty Flashing Bar Karaoke for $25 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Hello Kitty Flashing Bar Karaoke for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find for this style by $35. (For further comparison, we saw another style for $45 last December.) It includes a CD and microphone, along with a second jack for duets. A second microphone and six C batteries are not included.
