One of My Favorite Pillow-Top Mattresses Is on Sale

I've been reviewing beds and looking for the best mattress deals for over six years, and it's no secret that mattress companies usually ramp up their deals around Memorial Day. If you missed out on those sales and are still looking to get a new mattress -- for yourself, a family member or your guest room -- take advantage of this summer sale to buy your perfect bed. Helix, a popular online mattress brand, offers an array of beds with different firmness levels (great for different sleeping positions), feels and preferences. I've had the pleasure of testing all of Helix's mattresses, and here's why you should take advantage of one of my favorite mattress lines being offered at a 20% discount while it lasts.

Helix has three different collections to choose from: the Helix Core collection, the Helix Luxe and the Helix Elite. Each collection offers seven different beds, giving you 21 helix mattresses to choose from. The Core collection is Helix's more affordable option, while the Luxe collection is a step up, offering a pillow top and more structural design. Lastly, the Elite collection is made up of Helix's top-tier luxury mattresses.

Each collection has multiple beds with different firmness options. In the Luxe collection, if you’re looking for a softer mattress, there's the Helix Sunset Luxe and Helix Moonlight Luxe. If you're looking for a firmer mattress, there's the Helix Twilight Luxe and Helix Dawn Luxe. If you want a bed that’s in between, there's the Helix Midnight Luxe and Helix Dusk Luxe as well. If you're co-sleeping with a partner, you can always use the website’s sleep quiz to help narrow your search.

The Helix Moonlight Luxe stands out to me because it's a pillow-top mattress that has a hint of a memory foam feel. If you're new to memory foam or haven't tried it, this bed is a great option because its responsive foam layer isn’t overwhelming. A lot of people gravitate toward memory foam mattresses due to marketing from Tempur-Pedic and other makers of memory foam beds. Then once they receive the bed and test it, they come to realize they don’t like the sink-in sensation that memory foam provides. I've been sleeping on a Helix Moonlight Luxe for almost two years now, and I find that the top responsive foam layer is a perfect blend, giving me pressure relief without making me feel like I'm becoming enveloped by the mattress.

Other reasons I enjoy the Helix Moonlight Luxe so much involve the mattress' design. The bed has three layers of foam as its comfort layers and then a zoned-support design from the pocketed coils. I'm a burly guy, weighing in at 250 pounds, and I’ve seen no sagging from the bed. The coils can support me, my girlfriend and our dog. The one thing I do recommend if you decide to buy this mattress, or any Helix Luxe mattress, is upgrading to the GlacioTex cooling cover. As a big guy, I throw off a lot of heat, and the cooling cover helps me feel cool and comfortable after I turn in for the night.

If you buy a Helix Luxe mattress with the remaining time on this summer sale and then decide it isn't right for you, no worries. Each Helix Luxe mattress comes with a 100-night, risk-free trial. There’s also free shipping and a 15-year warranty.

Helix Luxe mattress sale pricing