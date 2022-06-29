Havenly Fourth of July Sale Offers 45% Off Full Design Packages

Trying to redecorate with little to no experience can be tough, and with the busy schedules most of us have, you've likely pushed a project or two to the wayside, waiting for a better time. That time is now -- with plenty of Fourth of July sales cropping up at various retailers, Havenly has decided to discount design packages to do almost all the work for you.

Havenly is offering during the company's Independence Day sale when you use code FIREWORKS at checkout. This offer brings the price to just $98 and you can take advantage of this great deal now through July 4.

If you're considering giving your home a makeover, interior design options from Havenly can help you achieve the space you want while also suiting your style and budget. With the help of a professional designer, you can easily find the right tone to refresh any room in your house without the hassle of finding everything yourself.

The Full package includes one-on-one time with a personal Havenly designer. A style quiz gets you started, so that Havenly can pair you with someone with the right eye for your specific tastes. This designer will spend time with you discussing your goals for the space using online messaging, text or phone calls.

You'll get three initial design ideas to capture your style, delivered within two days from your start date. Then you'll receive a final design concept with a personal shopping list to make ordering the right pieces easy. The personal ordering team provides you with access to hundreds of brands, and you can have multiple design revisions until the room design is perfect. The 3D renderings of your designed space will make it easy to visualize your space, and you'll also receive a custom floor plan so that you'll know exactly how to lay out your new decor.