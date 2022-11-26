Live: 300+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
Deals

Have Your Kids Crafting 3D Structures in No Time With Big Savings on PicassoTile Toys

Snag discounts on magnetic pieces that creates towering structures for hours of fun.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
PicassoTiles race track on a blue background
Amazon

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Cyber Monday deals are officially ramping up now that Black Friday has ended, and there are savings in every product category across the board. One of those deals is great for young kids: PicassoTiles for up to 60% off at Amazon.

See at Amazon

Build just about anything that comes to your imagination with these 3D PicassoTiles building blocks The 120-piece set of bristle-shaped blocks runs just $18 (save $8). This set is great for preschool- and kindergarten-aged kids to teach them color, structure and shapes. Build a mouse-like maze for marbles to run through to build concepts of design with this PicassoTiles marble run race track for $31 (save $14). If you're looking to splurge, this 80-piece race car track for $56 (save $84) can be a playset for toy cars, too -- and yes, the cars are included.

Check out some of the other sets on sale:

Head over to Amazon to see the full range of PicassoTiles deals for your kids ahead of the holidays.

