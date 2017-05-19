  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Hauck Nerf Battle Racer Pedal Car for $170 + free shipping

Hauck Nerf Battle Racer Pedal Car for $170 + free shipping

Published: 2 hours ago / Buy Now
$170 Buy Now

Walmart continues to offer the Hauck Nerf Battle Racer Pedal Car for $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $16. It features a tubular steel frame, 3-point steering wheel, adjustable bucket seat, handbrake, and carries up to four Nerf blasters.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!