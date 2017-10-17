Hatchimals Glittering Garden w/ CollEGGtibles from $47 + free shipping

Costco offers its members the Hatchimals Glittering Garden Hatching Egg Interactive Creature in Sparkly Penguala bundled with two CollEGGtibles for $46.99 with free shipping. (Non-members pay $2.35 extra.) That's the lowest price we could find by $38. It includes one Hatchimal Glittering Garden Penguala, two Hatchimals CollEGGtibles (chosen at random), instruction booklet, and a cheat sheet.
