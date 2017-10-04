Hatchimals Colleggtibles Egg Carton 12-Pack for $20 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us offers the Hatchimals Colleggtibles Egg Carton 12-Pack for $19.99. Where available, opt for in-store pickup to avoid a $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It comes with 10 in-egg Colleggtibles, one out-of-egg Colleggtible, and one of two exclusive Flamingeese.
