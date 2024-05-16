My Favorite Sunrise Alarm Clock From Hatch Is Now $30 Cheaper

Memorial Day is almost here, and with it lots of sales -- so many that if you didn't already have something specific you wanted to save money on, you could easily be overwhelmed by all the deals. If you're looking for ways to optimize your sleep, the Hatch Restore 2 is worth looking into.

This alarm has greatly impacted my night and morning routines, and I honestly don't know why it took me so long to get one. There's no better time than this Memorial Day to invest in a product that enhances your mornings and sets the tone for each day.

The Hatch Restore 2 isn't just any ordinary alarm clock; it's a small oasis of tranquility. It gently wakes you up with a simulated sunrise and soothing sounds. Since using the Hatch Restore, my room has become phone-free at night, and boy, have I noticed a difference in my energy levels when I wake up.

How I use the Hatch Restore 2

Using this sunrise alarm clock is pretty straightforward. You connect your device to the Hatch Sleep app. From there, you choose when to wake up with your preferred sound and light setting. You can choose from 13 different alarm sounds, ranging from meditative flutes to morning birds to ocean shores, and four different light hue settings, from dark pink to bright orange and yellow (you can also create a custom sunrise light).

Screenshot: Nasha Addarich Martínez/CNET

The Hatch Restore 2 now offers an even greater value, having been reduced from $199 to $169. This isn't a Memorial Day exclusive deal, but the price reduction couldn't have come at a better time. Whether you're seeking to enhance your morning routine or looking for a great gift for a loved one, the Hatch Restore is a great investment in quality sleep.