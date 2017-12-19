Hasbro x Nerf Marvel Iron Man Stark Strike for $6 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Hasbro x Nerf Marvel Captain America: Civil War: Iron Man Stark Strike for $6.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find now by $3, although we saw it for $2 less two weeks ago. This wrist-mounted gauntlet features a pop-up dart launcher.



Note: Although two darts are pictured, this item only comes with one dart. Also, select stores may have pickup availability before Christmas. (Click on "See more stores" on the product page to see pickup dates for each store.) Otherwise, shipped orders placed by December 19 are expected to arrive by Christmas.