Hasbro Play-Doh Fire Truck Set for $5 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Hasbro Play-Doh Town Fire Truck Set for $4.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. It includes a fire truck with removable water cannon extruder, firefighter figure with hat, flame stamper, axe, and three cans of Play-Doh.
