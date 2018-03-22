Hasbro DropMix Music Gaming System for $50 + pickup at GameStop

GameStop offers the Hasbro DropMix Music Gaming System for $49.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30.) This fast-paced music mixing game features three modes of play and 60 DropMix cards with music from popular artists. Click here for more info.
Note: This game requires a mobile device and a download of the free DropMix app to play.
