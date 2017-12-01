Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Dancing Groot for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Dancing Groot for $9.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best now by $3.) It plays music from Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 and dances to music you play.
