Guard Against Blackouts With Up to 31% Off APC Battery Backups

Power outages can be frustrating, disruptive and downright dangerous -- even if they only last for a few seconds. You could end up losing hours of work if you haven't saved in a while, and the surges can fry your expensive electronics. For expensive devices like your desktop or game console, it's better to avoid the risk altogether by using an uninterruptible power supply, or UPS, battery backup. And today only, you can pick one up at a bargain. Through 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Amazon is offering up to 31% off select APC battery backups.

UPS battery backups are essentially large power strips with a built-in power bank that can continue powering your devices in case of an interruption. And these APC models, like many others, also have surge protection to prevent damage during voltage fluctuations. There are two models you'll find discounted at Amazon right now. The first is the smaller , which is on sale for $90, $40 off the usual price. It's equipped with nine surge-protected outlets, two USB-A ports and can run a 100W device for just over a half an hour. It's a great choice for juicing up basic household devices such as your desktop computer, Wi-Fi router, game console or TV.

If you want a bigger backup, the is also on sale for $150 right now, down $50 from the usual price. With its increased capacity, it can power a 100W device for roughly 1 hour and 8 minutes. It has 10 total outlets and an LCD display so you can easily check how much power you have left. It also features automatic voltage regulation to correct fluctuations without draining the battery.