Grow Your Game Library for Less With GameStop's Buy 1, Get 1 Free Deal

There are so many great games out right now that sometimes it feels like the biggest challenge is deciding what to play next. And if you're looking to add some of these exciting new titles to your collection, we've spotted a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, GameStop is offering a buy one, get one free deal on select PlayStation, Xbox and Switch games, so you can add two new games to your library for the price of one. There's no set expiration on this offer, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

There are 40 different games to choose from at this sale, including titles for both next-gen and last-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're eager to return to Hyrule before the highly anticipated release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can grab the HD remaster of Skyward Sword for $60. Or, if you're a PS4 owner who hasn't had a chance to check out Elden Ring, one of last year's most popular games, you can grab yourself a copy for $60. And DC fans can pick up a next-gen Xbox copy of Gotham Knights, the latest entry in the popular Arkham games series, for $60. To get the buy-one, get-one offer, all you need to do is add two eligible games to your cart, and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Just note that the discount will always be applied to the lower-priced game.

And if you're looking for more deals on gaming gear, you can check out our roundups of the best deals on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch consoles, accessories and more.