Grow Veggies With an Indoor AeroGarden and Save Up to $270 During Best Buy's 1-Day Sale

Ditch the garden sheers and the produce section at the grocery store. Smart indoor gardens can provide you fresh veggies and herbs all year long with minimal effort.

Best Buy is cutting prices on a variety of options, with some discounted by as much as $270. But these deals are only here for today, so if you're interested, be sure to snag yours before they expire tonight.

One of the most popular AeroGarden setups is the . It's small enough to fit on a countertop and allows for up to 12 inches of grow height for your plants. And right now it's discounted by $86, bringing the price to $120. This stainless steel hydroponic garden grows up to six herbs, vegetables or flowers -- and comes with an Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit to get you started.

But if you're looking for a bit more variety, the can sate your cravings. This option lists for $820, but today Best Buy has slashed the price by $270, meaning you'll pay only $550 for a hydroponic garden that can grow up to 12 of your favorite herbs and veggies. It comes with a Salad Bar Seed Pot Kit to get you started that features nine lettuce pods and three herb pods. The grow height for this garden is 36 inches, allowing you much more variety in what you can harvest at home. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity you can control your garden's settings remotely.

And if you're wanting a behemoth garden with a ton of variety, now is a great time to splurge on the . This AeroGarden is normally well over $1,000, but with $250 in savings, you can bring one home today for just $800. That may seem like a lot, but the upfront investment could save you a ton in groceries over the long haul. It also features a grow height of 36 inches and the Wi-Fi connectivity of the 12XL, but there is space for 24 different plants in this garden, and it comes with nine lettuce pods, three herb pods and 12 tomato pods to get you started.

The hoods on each of these indoor gardens feature LED lights that allow your plants to grow, so you don't have to keep them near sunlight. They also have an automatic timer for the lights and a digital display that will alert you when it's time to add water or plant food. (And some plant food is included in your purchase.) Plus, AeroGardens even feature a vacation mode to keep your plants thriving when you're away.

