Grow More for Less With 50% Off AeroGarden's Harvest Elite Slim Indoor Hydroponics Garden

For just $60, you'll get a stainless steel indoor garden as well as an heirloom salad seed pod kit to get you started.

If you want to eat fresh all year long, getting an indoor garden system may be a wise investment. Right now, you can save 50% on an AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim indoor garden at Woot. That drops the price from $120 down to just $60. And it comes with an Heirloom salad seed pod kit to get you started. This offer is available now through Aug. 23, while supplies last. 

This indoor hydroponics garden is soil-free and frees you from worrying about the weather. It has a sleek and durable stainless steel finish, as well as a digital display, push button controls, 20-watt LED lights and automatic water and plant food reminders to make it as simple as possible for anyone to use. Plus, it has room for six plants, including lettuce, tomatoes, herbs and plenty of other options, which can comfortably grow up to 12 inches in height. There's even a vacation mode for when you won't be home so that your plants can continue to thrive. 

If you'd prefer something with a smaller footprint, you can opt for the AeroGarden Sprout. It has space for three plants and it's discounted by 65% right now, which brings the price to just $35 during this sale.  

