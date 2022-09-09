Grid Studio's Unique Tech Art Is Up to 43% Off During Its Anniversary Sale

We live in a world where technology is constantly changing and evolving. Grid Studio is a company that recycles old tech to make art from the components of some of our favorite devices. These stunning displays are a great way to remember relics of the past.

Right now is discounting its artwork by up to 43% during the company's anniversary sale. Show off your nerdy side with industrial-style tech decor featuring the products you know and love while saving a ton. These offers are available now through Sept. 11, ending at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET).

We've gone through and selected a few pieces that we thought were great deals, which are highlighted below, but definitely check out the at Grid Studio to find the perfect piece of nostalgia for your space.

If you're a fan of Apple, the is a great option. Originally $169, this piece featuring the individual parts of an old iPhone 4S is marked down to just $99 right now. And for the handheld enthusiast, check out the . This Nintendo classic is discounted by $100 right now, meaning you'll pay just $129 during this sale.

However, for the biggest gamers and tech fans out there, Grid Studio is also offering some fantastic deals on full collections. For example, the , which includes artwork featuring iPhone 4S, iPhone 5 and iPhone 6 is just $299 right now -- a savings of $238 versus buying these pieces separately at full price. And the featuring Game Boy, Gameboy Pocket and Gameboy Advance is discounted by $278, meaning you'll pay $499 for this curated collection of popular handhelds.

Other products include , , and , as well as other Apple products like the , and . Keep in mind that there are limited quantities of each device available, and certain items have already started to sell out, so if you have a specific product or collection in mind, you may want to consider checking out sooner rather than later so that you get exactly what you want.