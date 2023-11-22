Grid Studio's Exploded Electronics Art Pieces Are Up to 50% This Black Friday

Sprucing up an empty wall can be a lot of fun, but personal photos and art prints might not cut it for the tech fan in your life. If you want a cool holiday gift for a tech aficionado, then you might want to grab one of Grid Studio's frames while they are discounted for Black Friday. Each includes a dissected tech product, previously e-waste, torn down with the components laid out and labeled as a gorgeous framed art piece.

Right now, there's a huge Black Friday sale where you can save up to 50% on artwork that includes exploded Game Boys, old iPhones and more. Some of these special discounts are automatically applied, but you'll need to enter the discount code BF15 for those that aren't.

You'll need to be quick, too. These special prices will only run until Nov. 28, which means this weekend is the time to act. The only real question is which Grid Studio product you'll choose.

One special offer applies to the Apple iPhone 4S, which is down to just $99. Usually $169, this piece is perfect for any Apple enthusiast, with an exploded view of the 2011 device in an A3 frame. Or go the whole hog and get the original iPhone teardown for $339 with code BF15, a discount $360, for the ultimate Apple gift. If you're a handheld gaming fan, check out the Grid Game Boy. This Nintendo classic is discounted by $130 right now, meaning you'll pay just $169 during this sale.

You can also find a ton of other product teardowns, including many from Nokia, Google, Sony and BlackBerry, as well as other Apple products such as the Apple Watch, iPod Classic and iPad Mini. Just be sure to use the coupon code BF15 at checkout for maximum savings. Keep in mind that there are limited quantities of each device available, and certain items have already started to sell out, so if you have a specific product or collection in mind, you may want to consider checking out sooner rather than later so that you get exactly what you want.

Also, be sure to check out these Amazon Black Friday deals and Best Buy Black Friday deals for some other art-piece alternatives as we add more and more deals to those lists.