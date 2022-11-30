Deals Under $25 Spotify Wrapped Apple's 2022 App Store Awards Neuralink Brain Chips: Watch Today Kindle Scribe Review World Cup: How to Stream '1899': Burning Questions Immunity Supplements for Winter
Deals

Great Lego Gifts for the Holidays Are Up to 65% Off

Cash in on the savings so you can give a gift creative kids in your life will love to play with again and again.
With less than a month away to Christmas, many holiday shoppers are starting to find great gifts to give to their loved ones this season. If you have a youngster in your life, Lego sets remain extremely popular, and right now at Amazon, you can save up to 65% off select models.

If you're shopping for the next great pop star, consider investing in Lego's Vidiyo K-Pawp concert kit. Kids can direct and star in their own music vieos through the Lego Vidiyo app. The included BeatBits can unlock special effects and the model will serve as a stage for the three included mini-figures. It's over half-off right now, bringing the price from $50 down to just $24. And for gifts under $10, consider the Vidiyo Hiphop Robot Beatbox building kit, which is 68% off, bringing the price to just $6 or the Vidiyo Party Llama Beatbox kit for $7 or the Vidiyo Metal Dragon Beatbox set for $8. They are all great choices for aspiring performers ages 7 and up.

And if you prefer a more traditional Lego set, don't worry -- there are plenty of options. For younger kids, ages 2-5, the Wild Animals of Europe set features a forest-like build with deer, a fox, a rabbit, squirrels and other woodland creatures. It's marked down by 31%, bringing the price to $48. Older kids may enjoy the more adventurous 1,949-piece Monkie Kid Legendary Flower Fruit Mountain set. It's down to $139 right now (save $30) or the Magical Ferris Wheel and Slide kit that builds a pretty cool theme park for $51.

There's even a Christmas penguin build available for just $12 that makes a fun little holiday treat. Be sure and shop the entire sale selection of Lego gifts available at Amazon.

