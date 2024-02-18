X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Great Amazon Weekend Deals: Save Up to $70 on Cordless Vacuums, AirPods Pro, Light Strips and More

If you've been hunting for some great deals this weekend, you'll be happy to know that Amazon has quite a few, and we've collected our favorites below.

Albert Bassili
See full bio
Albert Bassili
3 min read
$6 at Amazon
mr-pen-45mm-rotary-cutter-bf
Mr. Pen 45mm rotary cutter: $6
Save $3
$25 at Amazon
anker-mac-book-pro-charger-bf
Anker Mac Book Pro charger: $25
Save $12
$40 at Amazon
eve-light-strip-bf
Eve light strip: $40
Save $40
$18 at Amazon
magicteam-sound-machine-white-bf
Magicteam Sound Machine White: $!8
Save $30
$70 at Amazon
vactidy-cordless-vacuum-cleaner-bf
Vactidy cordless 6-in-1 lightweight stick vacuum cleaner: $70
Save $70
$80 at Amazon
keurig-k-compact-coffee-maker-bf
Keurig K-Compact coffee maker: $80
Save: $20
$17 at Amazon
body-restore-shower-steamers-bf
Body Restore shower steamers: $17
Save $4
$190 at Amazon
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are displayed against a red background.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: $190
Save $59
$14 at Amazon
TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender
TP-Link Wi-Fi extender: $14
Save $21 with coupon
amazon-weekend-deals-3-bf
CNET/various

Even though Presidents Day is tomorrow and there are a ton of great deals to take advantage of across the board, there are also some solid bargains to be had as well. From Rotary cutters to white noise machines, you don't have to spend hundreds to get yourself some good products. Also, be sure to check out CNET's gift guides as you do your weekend bargain-hunting.

Best Amazon deals you can shop this weekend

mr-pen-45mm-rotary-cutter-bf
Mr. Pen

Mr. Pen 45mm rotary cutter: $6

Save $3

If you do a lot of arts and crafts, then having a good rotary cutter is important, so it's well worth grabbing this 45mm model from Mr. Pen. It works well for both lefties and righties and has a retract button so you can store it safely without having to remove the blade. You even get yourself an extra replacement blade.

$6 at Amazon
anker-mac-book-pro-charger-bf
Anker

Anker Mac Book Pro charger: $25

Save $12

Anker makes some of the most well-known power banks and other power-related gear on the market, so it's no surprise that it has a charger made specifically for the MacBook Pro. Able to hit 100 watts, it can charge a 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro fully in an hour and 46 minutes. A 5-foot USB C to USB C cable is included.

$25 at Amazon
eve-light-strip-bf
Eve

Eve light strip: $40

Save $40

Light strips can add a lot of personality to a room, especially one like the Eve light strip, which integrates with Apple HomeKit. That means you can control it from your iPad or iPhone or Apple TV as a hub when you're away from home. You get 6.6 feet to work with, and you can cut it at 11.8-inch intervals to get a more customized length.

$40 at Amazon
magicteam-sound-machine-white-bf
Magicteam

Magicteam Sound Machine White: $!8

Save $30

This sound machine from Magicteam is worth checking out if you have a lot of issues sleeping. It has 20 different sounds for you to pick, from the traditional white noise to a babbling brook. The best part is that these sounds don't loop, so if you didn't like more traditional sound machines with a looping sound, this is a solid alternative.

$18 at Amazon
vactidy-cordless-vacuum-cleaner-bf
Vactidy

Vactidy cordless 6-in-1 lightweight stick vacuum cleaner: $70

Save $70

If you're looking for a cordless vacuum cleaner but don't want to spend a ton of money, this Vactidy is going for a whopping 50% off. It has a 30KPa vacuum strength and comes with six different attachments for you to work with, plus it's quite lightweight at just 3.2 pounds. It also has internal filtration to particles as small as 0.3 microns, so you aren't just spreading dust in the air and potentially triggering allergies.

$70 at Amazon
keurig-k-compact-coffee-maker-bf
Keurig

Keurig K-Compact coffee maker: $80

Save: $20

For some folks, there just ain't no way to start the day without having a cup of joe, which is where this Keurig K-Compact comes in. It lets you have a quick and easy cup of coffee, and it's small enough to fit in almost any kitchen without too much hassle.

$80 at Amazon
body-restore-shower-steamers-bf
Body Restore

Body Restore shower steamers: $17

Save $4

A nice wind-down after a long and stressful day of work? Yes, please. And these aromatherapy shower steamers are a great way to do it. This deal is on a variety pack, with six different scents to try out, so if you like a particular fragrance, you can always nab more of that one.

$17 at Amazon
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are displayed against a red background.
Apple/CNET

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $190

Save $59

If you've got an iPhone and want a good pair of earbuds, it's hard to beat the AirPods Pro 2 when it comes to quality and features. While they are quite expensive, this deal knocks off a significant amount. True, the original AirPods Pro are going for a little less, but not by much, so it's worth grabbing these instead.

$190 at Amazon
TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender
TP-Link/CNET

TP-Link Wi-Fi extender: $14

Save $21 with coupon

Wi-Fi Standard Wi-Fi 5Speed Rating AC750Range Up to 1,200 sq. ft.Wireless Networking Security WPA2Bands Dual-Band (2.4 and 5GHz)

If you're constantly struggling with Wi-Fi connectivity, this extender makes a lot of sense. It's a great choice to help get your Wi-Fi where you need it to be with minimal effort, and for this price, you might as well buy two.

$14 at Amazon
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops

Desktops & Monitors

Computer Accessories

Photography

Tablets & E-Readers

3D Printers