Great Amazon Weekend Deals: Save Up to $70 on Cordless Vacuums, AirPods Pro, Light Strips and More
If you've been hunting for some great deals this weekend, you'll be happy to know that Amazon has quite a few, and we've collected our favorites below.
Even though Presidents Day is tomorrow and there are a ton of great deals to take advantage of across the board, there are also some solid bargains to be had as well. From Rotary cutters to white noise machines, you don't have to spend hundreds to get yourself some good products. Also, be sure to check out CNET's gift guides as you do your weekend bargain-hunting.
Best Amazon deals you can shop this weekend
If you do a lot of arts and crafts, then having a good rotary cutter is important, so it's well worth grabbing this 45mm model from Mr. Pen. It works well for both lefties and righties and has a retract button so you can store it safely without having to remove the blade. You even get yourself an extra replacement blade.
Anker makes some of the most well-known power banks and other power-related gear on the market, so it's no surprise that it has a charger made specifically for the MacBook Pro. Able to hit 100 watts, it can charge a 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro fully in an hour and 46 minutes. A 5-foot USB C to USB C cable is included.
Light strips can add a lot of personality to a room, especially one like the Eve light strip, which integrates with Apple HomeKit. That means you can control it from your iPad or iPhone or Apple TV as a hub when you're away from home. You get 6.6 feet to work with, and you can cut it at 11.8-inch intervals to get a more customized length.
This sound machine from Magicteam is worth checking out if you have a lot of issues sleeping. It has 20 different sounds for you to pick, from the traditional white noise to a babbling brook. The best part is that these sounds don't loop, so if you didn't like more traditional sound machines with a looping sound, this is a solid alternative.
If you're looking for a cordless vacuum cleaner but don't want to spend a ton of money, this Vactidy is going for a whopping 50% off. It has a 30KPa vacuum strength and comes with six different attachments for you to work with, plus it's quite lightweight at just 3.2 pounds. It also has internal filtration to particles as small as 0.3 microns, so you aren't just spreading dust in the air and potentially triggering allergies.
For some folks, there just ain't no way to start the day without having a cup of joe, which is where this Keurig K-Compact comes in. It lets you have a quick and easy cup of coffee, and it's small enough to fit in almost any kitchen without too much hassle.
A nice wind-down after a long and stressful day of work? Yes, please. And these aromatherapy shower steamers are a great way to do it. This deal is on a variety pack, with six different scents to try out, so if you like a particular fragrance, you can always nab more of that one.
If you've got an iPhone and want a good pair of earbuds, it's hard to beat the AirPods Pro 2 when it comes to quality and features. While they are quite expensive, this deal knocks off a significant amount. True, the original AirPods Pro are going for a little less, but not by much, so it's worth grabbing these instead.
If you're constantly struggling with Wi-Fi connectivity, this extender makes a lot of sense. It's a great choice to help get your Wi-Fi where you need it to be with minimal effort, and for this price, you might as well buy two.
