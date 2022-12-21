Save $15 on This Convenient AeroPress Handheld Coffee Maker

I, like tons of people, have to start my day with a piping hot cup of coffee. Unfortunately, I don't always have time to wait for a traditional coffee maker to brew up an entire pot. Fortunately, there's an easy way to get coffee fast when you're in a hurry. This is a handheld coffee maker that takes only about a minute to use, and right now you can pick it up on sale for just $30, saving you $15 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, but get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The AeroPress is a single-serve coffee maker that works by pressing water through coffee grounds into your cup. Not only does this make the AeroPress faster than a French press when you're in a rush, but it also doesn't have the same bitterness. You'll want to make sure your coffee grinds are on the finer side, but it can brew one to three cups of coffee in about one minute, and it's so compact, you can take it anywhere, which makes it a great option for camping, travel or carrying with you to the office.

It also produces a strong, espresso-like shot that is fine to drink on its own, or with a dash of water or milk, you can quickly make your own Americano or latte at home. You can make cold brew, too. And with the microfilter, your coffee won't be filled with grit. Your purchase also includes a zippered nylon tote bag, 350 filters and a filter cap, filter holder, stirrer and scoop, so you'll have everything you need to be your own barista.

