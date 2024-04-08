Grab Your Costco Membership Today and Score Up to $40 in Store Credit

Most of us are looking for ways to keep our budgets in check these days, and buying in bulk is a great way to save. An investment in a Costco membership can help you save big in the long run. Right now when you sign up for one of Costco's annual memberships, you'll not only gain access to a ton of excellent member benefits, but you can also get Costco gift cards that can essentially score you about 33% of your money back.

There are two different levels that you can choose from with this StackSocial deal. You can snag a one-year Gold Star Costco membership for $60, and you'll get back $20 worth of Costco credit. While you will pay the original $60 up front, the gift card value means you'll be getting the one-year membership for just $40. You can spring for the Executive Gold Star Costco membership for $120 and get back $40 worth of Costco credit, which means the one-year membership at the higher tier will essentially cost you just $80.

StackSocial doesn't list a specific date for when this deal will end, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage of this offer. Keep in mind, this offer is only available only to new customers, or those whose memberships have expired for more than 18 months. If you've been thinking of picking up an annual Costco membership, this is a great way to keep more cash in your pocket.

Read more: How to Get the Most Out of Your Costco Membership

With a Costco Gold Star subscription, you'll get one membership card for your household. It allows you to shop at any Costco warehouse worldwide, as well as online at Costco.com. While Costco is a great place to save on groceries and other everyday essentials, it offers a lot more. A Gold Star membership also means you can use Costco's gas stations and pharmacies, as well as Costco's optical and hearing aid centers. Costco frequently has seasonal plants, decor, furniture, electronics and other products as well.

If you sign up for a Costco Executive Gold Star membership, you can take advantage of all of the features of the regular Gold Star subscription. Plus you'll experience additional benefits and greater discounts on select Costco services. You'll also earn an annual 2% reward up to $1,000 on qualified purchases.

After you sign up, you'll receive your bonus shop card via email. The card can be used both in-store and online, so you can use it right away. It's also worth noting that after you pay for membership through StackSocial, you'll have until June 30 to redeem the membership, or you may not be able to take advantage of the deal.